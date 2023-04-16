Arizona man perishes in rollover crash in Western Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man is dead following a rollover crash on an interstate in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 and Kansas Highway 23 with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Charles D. Groshong, 71, of Page, Az., had been headed west on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, the pickup entered the median.

KHP noted that Groshong overcorrected and crossed the westbound lanes of the interstate when the vehicle then rolled and landed on its side in the north ditch.

Officials said Groshong was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

