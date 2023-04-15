Washburn came out swinging, shutting out Emporia State

Washburn baseball team
Washburn baseball team(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A four run first inning was more than enough for the Ichabods to secure win number 23 in a 10-0 victory.

Ike Book went 3-5 from the plate and started the four run first inning with an infield single. Easton Bruce extended that lead with a two RBI single and finished with four on the day. Otto Jones was then credited with an RBI on the Fielders Choice to lead 4-0 at that time.

Washburn tacked on another in the second inning with a Cal Watkins RBI single en route to 19 hits from the ‘Bods.

Both these programs will battle it out again Saturday with first pitch at two p.m.

