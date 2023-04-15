Ted Ensley Gardens hosts annual Tulip Festival

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tulips were in full bloom at Lake Shawnee and the Ted Ensley Gardens for the annual Tulip Festival at the Lake Saturday.

For a $5 donation, patrons could tour the gardens, enjoy some food from vendors and food trucks and pick up crafts from vendors. The festival included a performance from Topeka High School’s drumline.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation continues to hold Tulip Time around Topeka and Tulips at Twilight are still held at Ward Meade Park every day until April 23.

