Spring Arts and Craft Fair held in Ogden

All the proceeds from the spring craft fair will go towards the Ogden Fall Festival in September.
All the proceeds from the spring craft fair will go towards the Ogden Fall Festival in September.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The town of Ogden held its Spring Art and Crafts Fair today at the Ogden Community Center.

The craft fair had a bunch of local vendors from around the area come and show what they offer. From woodworking to oils and jewelry many community members showed support for the fair. Community vendors are excited to offer these arts to the welcoming small community.

”Yeah we’re a small community and we just have a lot of very crafty people here in this town and just a small community we like to get people together and like to show what they are capable of doing,” said Buffy Pence, local vendor.

All the proceeds from the spring craft fair will go towards the Ogden Fall Festival in September.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.
Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized south of Holton
Much cooler with scattered rain today
Scattered rain continues on Saturday
Lorraine Burch, of Toronto, Canada, sits with her Whippet dogs Oola, right, and Triss, left, on...
Canadian woman reunited with Whippet dog that went missing this week in Topeka
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on abortion, gun education

Latest News

A Manhattan woman was found deceased this morning while confined in the Riley County Jail.
Manhattan woman found deceased at Riley County Jail
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 will pay tribute to prisoners of war (POWs) and...
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 honors POWs, Major with memorial
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes