Spring Arts and Craft Fair held in Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The town of Ogden held its Spring Art and Crafts Fair today at the Ogden Community Center.

The craft fair had a bunch of local vendors from around the area come and show what they offer. From woodworking to oils and jewelry many community members showed support for the fair. Community vendors are excited to offer these arts to the welcoming small community.

”Yeah we’re a small community and we just have a lot of very crafty people here in this town and just a small community we like to get people together and like to show what they are capable of doing,” said Buffy Pence, local vendor.

All the proceeds from the spring craft fair will go towards the Ogden Fall Festival in September.

