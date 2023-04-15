Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 honors POWs, Major with memorial

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 will pay tribute to prisoners of war (POWs) and Major Dennis Pugh, missing in action (MIA), at an unveiling and dedication ceremony at the Salina-Saline County War Memorial.

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 announced the ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day in Sunset Park located at 700 Sunset Dr.

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 said the project was spearheaded by Jason McIntire, Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62, and fellow Squadron members Vice Commander Kirk Cibolsk and Treasurer Adam Hummel. McIntire came up with the idea last year after wondering how many Salina/Saline County residents became POW/MIAs in the wars.

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 indicating that according to the Veterans Affairs, 140,000 American service members were captured and served time as prisoners of war, and more than 81,500 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. Out of the more than 81,500 missing, 75% of the losses are located in the Indo-Pacific, and over 41,000 of the missing soldiers are presumed lost at sea from ship losses, known aircraft water losses, and more.

The following 11 individuals were POWs from Saline County and will be honored with inscribed paving bricks at the new site:

Donald A. Achenbach, WWII/AF BS452 BG

James Cole, WWII/Air Force

Harold Fulton, WWII/Army AF 15AF

Wilbur D. Gott, WWII/Army 28INF

Robert H. Maxey, Korea, Vietnam/Army Co G 32 Regt 7 Div

Thomas A. McGinness, WWII/Army

Vernon K. Rawlings, WWII/8AF 92BG

Kenneth Schoshke, WWII/Army 34INF

Charlie A. Stanley, WWII/Army AF B24 Bomber Pilot

Ernest V. Swanson, WWII/Army AF ETO 44BG

Lewis J. Wehr, WWII/Army 31INF

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 said Major Dennis Gerard Pugh, Vietnam, 25th Tactical Fighter Squadron, 8th Tactical Fighter Wing, 7th U.S. Air Force, was the only individual from Saline County MIA and will be honored with a monument.

To raise funds for the project, which cost over $10,000, McIntire and committee members held fundraisers.

“To myself, it is very important to not only learn history but also to remember those who have fought and died to give people the freedom we have today,” McIntire said. “The POW/MIA monument we are building, thanks those veterans from Salina/Saline county and to make sure they are never forgotten.”

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 said last month, Mayor Mike Hoppock issued a proclamation, read by McIntire, recognizing March 19 as Major Dennis Pugh Remembrance Day.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.