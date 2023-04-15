Rock Creek Middle School star showing out at Kansas Relays

Rock Creek Middle School standout Aria Pearce
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - If you don’t know Aria Pearce’s name, you should get to know it.

At the Kansas Relays Saturday, she put up some impressive numbers:

Pearce is only in eighth grade but is putting up numbers like no other. In the 100m with her time of 11.50, she is No. 2 in Kansas High School history and No. 2 in US Middle School history. As for the 200m with her time of 23.79, she’s now No. 1 in KS High School history and No. 4 in US Middle School History.

To learn more about her accomplishments, click here.

