Rock Creek Middle School star showing out at Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - If you don’t know Aria Pearce’s name, you should get to know it.

At the Kansas Relays Saturday, she put up some impressive numbers:

8th grade phenom: Aria Pearce is an 8th grader at Rock Creek MS (was previously from 1A Sharon Springs Wallace County) & is competing in the Kansas Relays (college division). Her prelims today ⬇️

100m - 11.50

*#2 in KS high school history

*#2 in US middle school history

200m -… pic.twitter.com/uJT8PZNk5g — Sports in Kansas (@sportsinkansas) April 14, 2023

Pearce is only in eighth grade but is putting up numbers like no other. In the 100m with her time of 11.50, she is No. 2 in Kansas High School history and No. 2 in US Middle School history. As for the 200m with her time of 23.79, she’s now No. 1 in KS High School history and No. 4 in US Middle School History.

