RCPD arrest Topeka man in connection to slew of kidnapping charges
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department arrested a Topeka man in connection to a slew of kidnapping charges.
Riley County Police Department announced that officers arrested a Topeka man in connection to multiple kidnapping, aggravated battery and theft charges at approximately 10:33 a.m. on Friday, April 14 at 1001 S. Seth Child Rd.
Riley County Police Department indicated officers arrested Luis A. Martinez, 32, of Topeka, on the following charges:
- Kidnapping; Inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim
- Kidnapping; in flight or the commission of any crime
- Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation
- Aggravated battery; knowingly use physical contact in angry or rude manner with weapon
- Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon
- Criminal damage to property; without consent value < $1,000
- Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship
- Criminal damage to property; without consent < $1,000
- Robbery
- Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; threat of force/violence
- Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relationship
- Aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon
- Criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption
- Criminal restraint
- Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship
Martinez is confined to the Riley County Jail.
Riley County Police Department noted a total bond is set for $150,000.
