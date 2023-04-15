RCPD arrest Topeka man in connection to slew of kidnapping charges

Riley County Police Department arrested a Topeka man in connection to a slew of kidnapping...
Riley County Police Department arrested a Topeka man in connection to a slew of kidnapping charges.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department arrested a Topeka man in connection to a slew of kidnapping charges.

Riley County Police Department announced that officers arrested a Topeka man in connection to multiple kidnapping, aggravated battery and theft charges at approximately 10:33 a.m. on Friday, April 14 at 1001 S. Seth Child Rd.

Riley County Police Department indicated officers arrested Luis A. Martinez, 32, of Topeka, on the following charges:

  • Kidnapping; Inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim
  • Kidnapping; in flight or the commission of any crime
  • Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation
  • Aggravated battery; knowingly use physical contact in angry or rude manner with weapon
  • Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal damage to property; without consent value < $1,000
  • Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship
  • Criminal damage to property; without consent < $1,000
  • Robbery
  • Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; threat of force/violence
  • Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relationship
  • Aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption
  • Criminal restraint
  • Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship

Martinez is confined to the Riley County Jail.

Riley County Police Department noted a total bond is set for $150,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.
Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized south of Holton
Much cooler with scattered rain today
Scattered rain continues on Saturday
Lorraine Burch, of Toronto, Canada, sits with her Whippet dogs Oola, right, and Triss, left, on...
Canadian woman reunited with Whippet dog that went missing this week in Topeka
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on abortion, gun education

Latest News

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 will pay tribute to prisoners of war (POWs) and...
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 honors POWs, Major with memorial
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
Ted Ensley Gardens hosts annual Tulip Festival
Ted Ensley Gardens hosts annual Tulip Festival
Ted Ensley Gardens hosts annual Tulip Festival
Ted Ensley Gardens hosts annual Tulip Festival