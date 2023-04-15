RCPD arrest Topeka man in connection to slew of kidnapping charges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department arrested a Topeka man in connection to a slew of kidnapping charges.

Riley County Police Department announced that officers arrested a Topeka man in connection to multiple kidnapping, aggravated battery and theft charges at approximately 10:33 a.m. on Friday, April 14 at 1001 S. Seth Child Rd.

Riley County Police Department indicated officers arrested Luis A. Martinez, 32, of Topeka, on the following charges:

Kidnapping; Inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim

Kidnapping; in flight or the commission of any crime

Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation

Aggravated battery; knowingly use physical contact in angry or rude manner with weapon

Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon

Criminal damage to property; without consent value < $1,000

Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship

Criminal damage to property; without consent < $1,000

Robbery

Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; threat of force/violence

Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relationship

Aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon

Criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption

Criminal restraint

Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship

Martinez is confined to the Riley County Jail.

Riley County Police Department noted a total bond is set for $150,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.