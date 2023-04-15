PARS invites public to attend National Night Out Planning Meeting

Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) invites the public to the National Night Out Planning...
Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) invites the public to the National Night Out Planning Meeting.(wwbt)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) invites the public to the National Night Out Planning Meeting.

PARS announced the National Night Out Planning Meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on April 19 at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

PARS indicated the public is invited to attend. The planning meeting is a crucial and intricate part of ensuring National Night Out 2023 is a success. A goal of National Night Out is to build positive relationships between the community and first responders, including police, sheriff, and firefighters.

PARS said National Night Out will be on Aug. 5.

PARS noted for more information, visit parstopeka.org and go to National Night Out.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.
Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized south of Holton
Lorraine Burch, of Toronto, Canada, sits with her Whippet dogs Oola, right, and Triss, left, on...
Canadian woman reunited with Whippet dog that went missing this week in Topeka
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on abortion, gun education

Latest News

An aggravated battery incident involving multiple gunshots leaves three hospitalized in Topeka,...
Aggravated battery incident in Topeka leaves 3 hospitalized
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 04-15-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 4-15-23
Much cooler with scattered rain today
Much cooler with scattered rain today
NOTO kicks off black diversity weekend with storytelling theme
NOTO kicks off black diversity weekend with storytelling theme