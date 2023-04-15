PARS invites public to attend National Night Out Planning Meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) invites the public to the National Night Out Planning Meeting.

PARS announced the National Night Out Planning Meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on April 19 at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

PARS indicated the public is invited to attend. The planning meeting is a crucial and intricate part of ensuring National Night Out 2023 is a success. A goal of National Night Out is to build positive relationships between the community and first responders, including police, sheriff, and firefighters.

PARS said National Night Out will be on Aug. 5.

PARS noted for more information, visit parstopeka.org and go to National Night Out.

