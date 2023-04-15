KU Softball picks up big win over No. 8 Texas

AUSTIN, TX. (WIBW) - It was the Northeast Kansas kids showing out against Longhorns, as Kansas takes down the Longhorns, 9-3.

Washburn Rural alum Kasey Hamilton was dealing on the mound, tossing a complete game on five hits, allowing three earned runs on three walks and five strikeouts picking up her eighth win of the year.

Another Junior Blues alum Olivia Bruno pounded out two homeruns and collected four RBI.

Kansas took an early 3-0 lead in the first, then pushed that lead to six in the third inning. A big part in this win, Texas had five errors in the ball game.

KU will be back in action with first pitch at 4:30 p.m.

