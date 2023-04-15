K-State takes game one of series with KU

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, Kansas State found some life and ends the Jayhawks undefeated streak at home, with a 5-4 win.

Janson Reeder and Cole Elvis both earned RBI’s in the first inning to put KU up 2-0. Kansas State then responded with four runs in the third inning including a two-run homerun from Nick Goodwin, his eighth of the season to make it a 4-2 game.

Kansas would tie the ballgame in the fifth after an Elvis two RBI single. But then, Roberto Pena laid down a safety squeeze bunt in the eighth inning to make it 5-4 and that would seal the ball game.

Both of these teams will be back it Saturday with first pitch at two p.m.

