K-State takes game one of series with KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, Kansas State found some life and ends the Jayhawks undefeated streak at home, with a 5-4 win.

Janson Reeder and Cole Elvis both earned RBI’s in the first inning to put KU up 2-0. Kansas State then responded with four runs in the third inning including a two-run homerun from Nick Goodwin, his eighth of the season to make it a 4-2 game.

Kansas would tie the ballgame in the fifth after an Elvis two RBI single. But then, Roberto Pena laid down a safety squeeze bunt in the eighth inning to make it 5-4 and that would seal the ball game.

Both of these teams will be back it Saturday with first pitch at two p.m.

