JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam callers in the area.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced the agency received a number of reports on Friday, April 14 about scam callers that are targeting area residents.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated one of the scams that are circulating is a caller leaving messages as Sergeant Heath Delany with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The caller asks the recipient to contact him at a particular number.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office noted another scammer is claiming to threaten recipients that they are going to be arrested.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said these are scam calls wanting personal information to steal money. Officials urge residents to avoid giving any unknown person who calls any personal information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.