First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First Tee - Greater Topeka and Special Olympics Kansas co-hosted a golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes at Washburn’s Indoor Athletic Facility Saturday.

Special Olympic athletes had the ability to learn golf skills while engaging in friendly competition. Athletes went through different stages to practice their swinging and their short game in the inaugural Special-Tee Golf Clinic at Washburn University, presented by Mammoth.

“This is a blast!” Marcus Miller, executive director of First Tee - Greater Topeka, said. “This is beyond what I thought it was going to be. We had everybody here and they’re excited and everybody is at different understandings of where they are, but they’re picking everything up quickly and I’m extremely happy to see all of their faces.”

According to their press release, First Tee - Greater Topeka is a youth organization that teaches character development and life skills through golf.

