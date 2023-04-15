Chiefs Hall of Famer holds book signing in Manhattan

People can find View From the Center in most book stores or online.
People can find View From the Center in most book stores or online.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Chiefs center and Chiefs Hall of Famer held a book signing today in Manhattan.

Tim Grunhard held a signing for fans at the Manhattan Town Center for the book he wrote a couple of years ago called View From the Center. After playing 11 years for the Chiefs he wanted to write this book about building the foundation of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 90′s for the future. Grunhard said the turnout was great from the west side of the Chiefs Kingdom.

”It’s great because coming out to Manhattan I’m looking around and everybody still wearing their Chiefs gear and its baseball season but the Chiefs are a regional team, up from Omaha down to Springfield, Missouri to Manhattan over to Columbia, Missouri, it’s a regional team. We really like to get out and meet people from different parts we call the chiefs kingdom,” said Grunhard.

Grunhard said he loved listening to fans stories and meeting great people. People can find View From the Center in most book stores or online.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.
Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized south of Holton
Much cooler with scattered rain today
Scattered rain continues on Saturday
Lorraine Burch, of Toronto, Canada, sits with her Whippet dogs Oola, right, and Triss, left, on...
Canadian woman reunited with Whippet dog that went missing this week in Topeka
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on abortion, gun education

Latest News

All the proceeds from the spring craft fair will go towards the Ogden Fall Festival in September.
Spring Arts and Craft Fair held in Ogden
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 will pay tribute to prisoners of war (POWs) and...
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 62 honors POWs, Major with memorial
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
First Tee - Greater Topeka hosts golf clinic for Special Olympic athletes
Ted Ensley Gardens hosts annual Tulip Festival
Ted Ensley Gardens hosts annual Tulip Festival