Chiefs Hall of Famer holds book signing in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Chiefs center and Chiefs Hall of Famer held a book signing today in Manhattan.

Tim Grunhard held a signing for fans at the Manhattan Town Center for the book he wrote a couple of years ago called View From the Center. After playing 11 years for the Chiefs he wanted to write this book about building the foundation of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 90′s for the future. Grunhard said the turnout was great from the west side of the Chiefs Kingdom.

”It’s great because coming out to Manhattan I’m looking around and everybody still wearing their Chiefs gear and its baseball season but the Chiefs are a regional team, up from Omaha down to Springfield, Missouri to Manhattan over to Columbia, Missouri, it’s a regional team. We really like to get out and meet people from different parts we call the chiefs kingdom,” said Grunhard.

Grunhard said he loved listening to fans stories and meeting great people. People can find View From the Center in most book stores or online.

