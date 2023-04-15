Aggravated battery incident in Topeka leaves 3 hospitalized

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aggravated battery incident involving multiple gunshots leaves three hospitalized in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department announced Topeka Police officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Friday, April 14 in the area of the 700 block of SW Taylor St.

Topeka Police Department indicated upon arrival, three individuals were located suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims’ injuries were considered non-life threatening. One of the victim’s injuries was considered life-threatening. All three victims were transported to a local area hospital.

Topeka Police Department noted the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Topeka Police Department said anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. People can also make anonymous tips online at http://www.p3tips.com/128.

