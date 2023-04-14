Vassar man arrested in Osage County for narcotics following traffic violation

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Vassar man is behind bars for narcotics charges following a traffic violation.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office announced a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 12:47 a.m. on April 14 at 221st and US 75 Highway. During the traffic stop, illegal narcotics were located.

The driver of the vehicle, Matthew W. Rickel, 47, of Vassar, was taken into custody on the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Criminal use of weapons

Rickel was transported and booked into the Osage County Jail Facility.

