Pow Wow dancer performs at USD-501′S Indigenous Family Night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Native American culture was celebrated Thursday night at Jardine Middle School in Topeka.

The district held its biannual Indigenous family night bringing families out to enjoy traditional Native American food, and family photos while learning about the history of where they live.

“Really we want to acknowledge that we’re still here and we look many different ways. Most of the land on Topeka belonged to another group of people and they were removed and a new set of people came here and they were removed. So we just want to highlight and recognize that we aren’t the first to be here and we just want to share the culture with everybody,” says Yale Taylor, District Consulting Teacher for Native American Studies.

Lawrence State Representative Christina Haswood also stopped by to speak to families and students.

“Just having a community in the indigenous space is so important for your success and your academia to find a place of community and be proud of who you are as an indigenous person,” says District 10 Representative, Christina Haswood.

USD-501 will also hold an Indigenous summer school program in June.

“I think you have to know your own culture so I think just having this helps bring everyone together and even learn about other tribes and everything,” says student, Mckenzy Miller.

To wrap up the night the community was also treated to a special traditional tribal dance.

“It’s important because those are all a variety of societies that have thousands and thousands of years of teaching us how to be human so there are a lot of grand ways to be human. I feel like today we’re always trying to figure out how to be human, the best way to be human and so it’s really important to allow everyone to share their truths, share their history share their presence. It’s important that we’re all able to exist together,” says Pow Wow dancer, Brennah.

