UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old located in Geary County

(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. authorities say they have located a 2-year-old who went missing earlier Friday.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, Geary County issued a critical alert for Julian Lewis. Junction City Police said Julian was last seen at the Bluffs Apartments in Junction City around 2 p.m. Friday.

JCPD said all available law enforcement was assisting in the search.

A follow-up alert issued just after 7 p.m. indicated Julian had been located.

No further information was released.

