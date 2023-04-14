UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old located in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. authorities say they have located a 2-year-old who went missing earlier Friday.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, Geary County issued a critical alert for Julian Lewis. Junction City Police said Julian was last seen at the Bluffs Apartments in Junction City around 2 p.m. Friday.

JCPD said all available law enforcement was assisting in the search.

A follow-up alert issued just after 7 p.m. indicated Julian had been located.

No further information was released.

