Two Texas residents face drug charges in Brown Co. following traffic stop

Two Texas residents were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop search in Brown...
Two Texas residents were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop search in Brown County.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Texas residents were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop search in Brown County.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop at approximately 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, for speeding in the area of US 75 near 200th Rd. Upon interdiction, a probable cause search resulted in locating methamphetamine pipes, a bong, as well as methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office said both the driver, George Caracostis, 35, of Houston, Texas, and the passenger, Kiara Leone, 24, also of Houston, Texas, were arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Leone also had a felony warrant of $10,000 for failure to appear out of Galveston County, Texas.

Caracostis was given a $2,500 bond on Thursday, April 13.

