Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized south of Holton

Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.
Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in a two-car crash south of Holton.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a two-car fatality crash on northbound 75 Highway, approximately 1 mile south of Holton.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said one person has died due to injuries sustained from the accident. Two people were transported by Jackson County EMS to area hospitals.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said traffic has been reduced to one lane northbound during the accident investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Canadian woman competing in specialty dog show in Topeka searching for runaway dog
Canadian woman competing in specialty dog show in Topeka searching for runaway dog
Skye Joe Covers Up
Overnight attack leads to woman’s hospitalization, man’s arrest
Great Bend Police stop Rudy Ford on April 12, 2023.
Green Bay Packer stopped for traffic violation in Great Bend
Crews were responding to a crash early Thursday along Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia Road...
One injured in crash early Thursday on I-70 just west of Topeka

Latest News

A local high school head basketball coach received recognition for his outstanding leadership...
Highland Park HS coach recognized for leadership
Manhattan area law enforcement, medical leaders, and advocacy groups all attended the meeting...
Riley County holds community gathering for Sexual Awareness Month
City of Manhattan set to send out 2023 community survey next week
City of Manhattan set to send out 2023 community survey next week
Lucy is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Lucy shows off comeback, thanks to Helping Hands