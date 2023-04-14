Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized south of Holton

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in a two-car crash south of Holton.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a two-car fatality crash on northbound 75 Highway, approximately 1 mile south of Holton.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said one person has died due to injuries sustained from the accident. Two people were transported by Jackson County EMS to area hospitals.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said traffic has been reduced to one lane northbound during the accident investigation.

