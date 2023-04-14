Stormont Vail Health to host educational event for expecting parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will host Welcome Baby Jubilee, an educational event for expecting parents.

Stormont Vail Health announced they will host new and expecting families from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 16 at the Pozez Education Center inside Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kan.

Stormont Vail Health said attendees can expect to:

Meet the Stormont Vail team

Tour the Birthplace

Learn more about the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Learn about the Breastfeeding Clinic

Hear about resources and services available in the community

Register for prizes

Listen to a panel discussion with pregnancy and delivery professionals

Stormont Vail Health indicated that the free event gives, new moms, expecting moms, and women who are thinking about having a baby the chance to feel comfortable, ask questions, and learn more about what is available in the community to help them.

Stormont Vail Health noted dads, grandparents, partners, and family who will spend time with the baby are welcome to attend and will have the opportunity to get their Tdap vaccination. Tdap is a vaccination that helps prevent tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis and is highly recommended for anyone who will be in the presence of a newborn.

Stormont Vail Health said expecting parents should enter through Pozez and can park in the hospital parking garage. Learn more at bit.ly/438VunE.

