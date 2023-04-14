Shawnee Co. Commissioner updates road projects, Tulip Time

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn visited Eye on NE Kansas.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring is in full bloom around Shawnee County.

It’s a busy time of year for events and projects. Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn visited Eye on NE Kansas to update a few of them.

Riphahn says the county is getting ready to hold a public meeting about a bridge in Grove Township, northwest of Silver Lake, that’s about 95 years old. He said it already has a weight limit on it, with fire trucks and school buses avoiding crossing it. He said the county continues discussing exactly what options to pursue for the bridge’s future.

On the other side of the county, he said they plan to put in two roundabouts along Auburn Road, at the site of a new middle school for the Auburn-Washburn district. He said the goal is to improve safety with the expected increase in traffic the school will bring.

Riphahn also invited everyone to check out Tulip Time at Lake Shawnee, Ward Meade Park and Gage Park, along with Tulips at Twilight at Ward Meade Park. Riphahn said the event is important for Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation. Not only does it raise money for future beautification projects, it also brings visitors to the area.

Watch the video to hear what Riphahn says about commissioners switching some of their business meetings to work sessions.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Canadian woman competing in specialty dog show in Topeka searching for runaway dog
Canadian woman competing in specialty dog show in Topeka searching for runaway dog
Skye Joe Covers Up
Overnight attack leads to woman’s hospitalization, man’s arrest
Great Bend Police stop Rudy Ford on April 12, 2023.
Green Bay Packer stopped for traffic violation in Great Bend
Crews were responding to a crash early Thursday along Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia Road...
One injured in crash early Thursday on I-70 just west of Topeka

Latest News

A local high school head basketball coach received recognition for his outstanding leadership...
Highland Park HS coach recognized for leadership
Manhattan area law enforcement, medical leaders, and advocacy groups all attended the meeting...
Riley County holds community gathering for Sexual Awareness Month
City of Manhattan set to send out 2023 community survey next week
City of Manhattan set to send out 2023 community survey next week
Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.
Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized south of Holton
Lucy is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Lucy shows off comeback, thanks to Helping Hands