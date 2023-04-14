Shawnee Co. Commissioner updates road projects, Tulip Time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring is in full bloom around Shawnee County.

It’s a busy time of year for events and projects. Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn visited Eye on NE Kansas to update a few of them.

Riphahn says the county is getting ready to hold a public meeting about a bridge in Grove Township, northwest of Silver Lake, that’s about 95 years old. He said it already has a weight limit on it, with fire trucks and school buses avoiding crossing it. He said the county continues discussing exactly what options to pursue for the bridge’s future.

On the other side of the county, he said they plan to put in two roundabouts along Auburn Road, at the site of a new middle school for the Auburn-Washburn district. He said the goal is to improve safety with the expected increase in traffic the school will bring.

Riphahn also invited everyone to check out Tulip Time at Lake Shawnee, Ward Meade Park and Gage Park, along with Tulips at Twilight at Ward Meade Park. Riphahn said the event is important for Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation. Not only does it raise money for future beautification projects, it also brings visitors to the area.

Watch the video to hear what Riphahn says about commissioners switching some of their business meetings to work sessions.

