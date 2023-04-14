Riley County holds community gathering for Sexual Awareness Month

By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A community gathering was held in Manhattan for Sexual Assault Awareness Month on Thursday.

The Flint Hills Sexual Assault Response team held the gathering to show support for survivors of sexual violence and raise awareness about resources and services available to them. Manhattan area law enforcement, medical leaders, and advocacy groups all attended the meeting to give brief comments on their role in sexual assault. Members said the show of support was very welcoming.

”We all have a part to play in preventing sexual assault and sexual violence sometimes that’s just those conversations that were have with young people in our own lives, our own children, about respectful relationships and things like that but also challenging degrading comments that we may hear by a friend things like that so there are really simple things that we can all be doing to change the culture around sexual assault and sexual violence,” said Kathy Ray, executive director of the Crisis Center Inc.

Ray said if you need help or support to call the Kansas Crisis hotline number (1-888-363-2287) which is a 24-hour hotline.

