RCPD arrests man accused of domestic battery on multiple occasions

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man accused of multiple instances of domestic battery is now behind bars after a Riley Co. Police Department search.

On Thursday, April 13, around 9:00 a.m., RCPD officials were conducting a search warrant in the 3300 BLK of Woods Dr. Following the completion of the warrant, RCPD arrested James Watkins, 41, of Manhattan.

Watkins is being accused of committing domestic battery on multiple occasions, posing threats to a 35-year-old woman, violating a protection order, and allegedly hitting the woman, taking her phone, and not letting her leave for hours on March 28.

Watkins was promptly booked into the Riley Co. Jail on four counts of aggravated intimidation of a victim, two counts of interference with LEO, and one count each for intimidation of a victim, robbery, criminal deprivation of property, criminal restraint, domestic battery, criminal threat, aggravated battery, and violation of a protection order. He also faces a charge of interference with law enforcement officers due to him reportedly being uncooperative while officers were conducting the search warrant.

Watkins remains at Riley Co. Jail on an $86,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Canadian woman competing in specialty dog show in Topeka searching for runaway dog
Canadian woman competing in specialty dog show in Topeka searching for runaway dog
Skye Joe Covers Up
Overnight attack leads to woman’s hospitalization, man’s arrest
Crews were responding to a crash early Thursday along Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia Road...
One injured in crash early Thursday on I-70 just west of Topeka
Quentin Allen
Topeka man behind Leavenworth bars following road rage investigation

Latest News

Lorraine Burch, of Toronto, Canada, told 13 NEWS on Friday morning that she had been reunited...
Canadian woman reunited with Whippet dog that went missing this week in Topeka
Severe weather possible before 11pm, stay weather aware
Warm again today, much cooler this weekend
Around 90 employers participated and many prepared to interview and hire potential employees.
Fort Riley hosts its Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit
Howell said by texting KSU wildcats to 61474 you can receive a kit to be a donor.
K-State football holds Be the Match