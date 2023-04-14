RCPD arrests man accused of domestic battery on multiple occasions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man accused of multiple instances of domestic battery is now behind bars after a Riley Co. Police Department search.

On Thursday, April 13, around 9:00 a.m., RCPD officials were conducting a search warrant in the 3300 BLK of Woods Dr. Following the completion of the warrant, RCPD arrested James Watkins, 41, of Manhattan.

Watkins is being accused of committing domestic battery on multiple occasions, posing threats to a 35-year-old woman, violating a protection order, and allegedly hitting the woman, taking her phone, and not letting her leave for hours on March 28.

Watkins was promptly booked into the Riley Co. Jail on four counts of aggravated intimidation of a victim, two counts of interference with LEO, and one count each for intimidation of a victim, robbery, criminal deprivation of property, criminal restraint, domestic battery, criminal threat, aggravated battery, and violation of a protection order. He also faces a charge of interference with law enforcement officers due to him reportedly being uncooperative while officers were conducting the search warrant.

Watkins remains at Riley Co. Jail on an $86,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.