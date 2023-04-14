Public memorial held to honor Ted Ensley’s life, legacy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public memorial was held at the Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee to honor the life and legacy of former Shawnee County Commissioner Ted Ensley. Ensley passed away on March 9.

Family and friends gathered at the Garden House to pay their respects and honor Ensley. Family and friends spoke about his accomplishments and about how much of a gentleman he was.

“What an overall great guy he was,” Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays said. “I think it’s fitting that instead of mourning his passing that we’re here to celebrate some of the great things that he did.”

According to Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R), Ensley was hired as the first superintendent of SCP+R 60 years ago. He also served as the Kansas Secretary of Wildlife and Parks.

Ensley oversaw the construction of the Lake Shawnee Golf Course, Ted Ensley Gardens, Bettis Family Sports Complex, Yacht Club, softball complex, the Rowing Association and the tennis courts while working with SCP+R and as Shawnee County Commissioner.

In 1975, Ensley foresaw the county purchase land that now encompasses Shawnee North Community Park and the Shawnee County Community Park. He introduced Lake Shawnee as one of the first trout stocking programs in the Midwest in 1979.

For his efforts, SCP+R received the Outstanding Organization Award by the National Association of County Parks and Recreation Organizations in 1984. That same year, Ensley won the Distinguished Fellow award from the Kansas Recreation and Park Association, and was inducted to their Hall of Fame in 2003.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.