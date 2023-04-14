Lucy shows off comeback, thanks to Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lucy is a nine-month-old mixed breed who’s made quite the comeback since she arrived at Helping Hands Humane Society a month ago.

Emi Griess with Helping Hands says Lucy had lost nearly all her fur, and her skin bore several sores. Friday, Lucy showed off how she’s almost fully healed in a visit with Emi to Eye on NE Kansas.

Lucy is available for adoption. Like all dogs at HHHS, she is free to adopt right now. The shelter is continuing its $0 dog adoptions as they continue to be at capacity for dogs.

HHHS also is looking ahead to Paws in the Park. The event is April 29 at Topeka West High School. Register at https://www.hhhstopeka.org/paws-in-the-park-new/.

Helping Hands shared Lucy’s story on their Facebook page:

