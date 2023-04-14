Large wildfire breaks out in Washington County, Kansas near Haddam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple agencies in Kansas are working to put out multiple wildfires that broke out across the state on Tuesday, including one not far from Nebraska’s southern border.

Thursday evening, the Kansas Forest Service said they were responding to a fire that broke out in the afternoon hours in western Washington County, south of Haddam. KFS says taskforce members, two tankers, and multiple KFS personnel were at the scene, along with other volunteer firefighters.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management was also assisting with the response, according to KFS. Dry conditions and high winds are mainly to blame.

Videos and photos submitted to 10/11 NOW by Cynthia Cassel showed some of the damage in the Haddam area, including a destroyed mortuary and barn.

