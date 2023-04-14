KU coach Brandon Schneider named KBCA Coach of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball head coach Brandon Schneider has been named the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) Women’s Four-Year College Coach of the Year after winning the WNIT championship in the 2022-23 season.

This is Schneider’s third time he has won the award after earning the honor in as the head coach of Emporia State women’s basketball in 2006 and 2010. ESU women’s basketball won the NCAA DII national championship in 2010.

Schneider becomes the third Kansas women’s basketball coach to win the award with Marian Washington winning in 1992 and Bonnie Henrickson in 2012.

The Jayhawks finished the 2022-23 season with a 25-11 record, including a program-best 19 home wins, and winning the WNIT Championship.

