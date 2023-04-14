Keep America Beautiful plans 40th annual community-wide cleanup

The 40th annual Get Down and Get Dirty community-wide clean up is Saturday, April 22.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual event to celebrate Earth Day is right around the corner.

The 40th annual Get Down and Get Dirty community wide clean up is Saturday, April 22. It’s sponsoring by Keep America Beautiful of Topeka and Shawnee Co.

Brittany Laughlin and Marcia Steinbock with KAB visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event and the impact it has on the community. They said 30 teams with more than 300 people already are signed up. Individuals still may register to participate.

Get Down and Get Dirty is 10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, April 22. Volunteers will participate in various projects around the community. They’ll be treated to lunch and door prizes afterward. Email kab@kabtopsh.org or visit www.kabtopsh.org if you would like to register.

