Kansas Relays kicked off 100th anniversary celebration

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a four year absence, the Kansas Relays are officially back at Rock Chalk Park.

”I mean Kansas is my second home to be at this point so to be able to run in front of the home crowd always feels special and it’s an historic event and to be a part of the 100th one is something special and I couldn’t pass that up,” Former KU great Bryce Hoppel said.

A especial event that many people missed is back after a four year absence.

“I wanted to be here with some of my other teammates and alumni to celebrate and see what we could do to bring the relays back,” Former KU legend Jim Ryun said. “It’s a great competition, it’s been around 100 years, that’s a long time. Great competition, great memories and just to be here and celebrate it what we wanted to accomplish.”

Some of these former greats say the support from the home crowd makes this meet even more fun.

“As an athlete from KU, we always tried to peak a little bit at the Kansas Relays and have better performances and say to the people of Lawrence and the state of Kansas, thank you for your support and we try to run our best races right here in front of the home crowd,” Ryun said.

“It’s going to be incredible to be in front of the home crowd again,” Hoppel said. “A great exhibit of talent and I’m excited to see how everyone does and it’s going to be fun to be with the community again.”

“Just to be able to compete at home and we don’t have a lot of this and when you’re her competing, you have everyone cheering and supporting and it means a lot and it’s always fun to show people what we do best,” Former KU star Sharon Lokedi said.

What could’ve been the best part was Kansas being awarded the World Athletics Heritage Plaque, joining the Boston Marathon and Penn Relays as the only three events to receive the award.

“It’s really good, I just think it speaks for the history of Kansas Track and Field and the Kansas Relays and what it’s meant for years and I’m excited that now we’re here and to celebrate it, I think it’s a really good deal,” Kansas Track and Field head coach Stanley Redwine said.

13 Sports also learned Ryun is also celebrating 50 years of his Jim Ryun Running Camp. He says over 1,00 kids come from all over the world to participate and it sells out every year.

To find out more about his camp, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.