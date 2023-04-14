Kansas Gas Service plants trees in Red Bud Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service donated and planted trees on Friday, April 14, in Topeka’s Red Bud Park to celebrate the Red Bud Festival and promote National Safe Digging Month.

Kansas Gas Service said there was a small ceremony to recognize the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District, sponsors of the annual Red Bud Festival that features arts, concerts, and other special activities.

“It’s rewarding to plant trees that will enhance the surroundings where families will gather to relax and play for generations to come,” said Lindsay Freeman, state manager of Community Relations for Kansas Gas Service.

According to Freeman, the event also celebrated the arrival of Spring and the digging season.

“April is National Safe Digging Month, and even with smaller projects like planting trees or shrubs, we want to remind residents to contact 811 at least two full working days beforehand.”

Kansas Gas Service will host a free tree giveaway now through April 16 by offering a chance to win a free tree to residents who take the Safe Digging Pledge at BeADigHeroKansas.com. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on Arbor Day, April 28.

Kansas Gas Service provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 648,000 customers in Kansas and is the largest natural gas distributor in the state, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about Kansas Gas Service, visit kansasgasservice.com.

