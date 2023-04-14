Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates moved into new space

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrated a milestone Thursday.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrated a milestone Thursday.

The organization held an open house to thank supporters for all of their help during the past years to get them to their new location at the Palmer Law Building.

They made the move in February.

Eric Maydew the Area Director at KBBBS says the community’s support has resulted in growth, including two new positions and the newly renovated space to share with their program participants and supporters.

“One thing we weren’t able to do in our old space cause we were simply too small was to hold info sessions. We’d like to welcome you into our space, show off our space obviously but whatever it is we have the capacity now to hold an information session and do it in a fun and engaging way with other folks,” says Maydew.

Maydew says their waitlist has tripled since 2020 and they hope to expand and create more locations in surrounding counties.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Russell L. Thomas, 61, a Herington USD teacher, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated...
Teacher arrested for witness intimidation
Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka
Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, had been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting at...
One arrested, another taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
FILE
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her

Latest News

Fort Riley hosts its Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit
Fort Riley hosts its Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit
2023 Kansas Relays
Kansas Relays PKG
Native American culture was celebrated Thursday night at Jardine Middle School in Topeka.
Pow Wow dancer performs at USD-501′S Indigenous Family Night
Educating people on what palliative care is is one of four focus areas identified in the state...
New state plan aims to increase awareness of, access to palliative care