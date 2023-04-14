Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates moved into new space

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrated a milestone Thursday.

The organization held an open house to thank supporters for all of their help during the past years to get them to their new location at the Palmer Law Building.

They made the move in February.

Eric Maydew the Area Director at KBBBS says the community’s support has resulted in growth, including two new positions and the newly renovated space to share with their program participants and supporters.

“One thing we weren’t able to do in our old space cause we were simply too small was to hold info sessions. We’d like to welcome you into our space, show off our space obviously but whatever it is we have the capacity now to hold an information session and do it in a fun and engaging way with other folks,” says Maydew.

Maydew says their waitlist has tripled since 2020 and they hope to expand and create more locations in surrounding counties.

