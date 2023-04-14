K-State football holds Be the Match

By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football held Be the Match today at the Student Union on campus.

Be the Match is the nation’s stem cell registry that saves the lives of many people who have blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. This week K-State football players joined them to ask people to join the registry and see if they are a match to change someone’s life.

“Football players have a wonderful program called Get in the Game where they come together and collectively join the registry and encourage others to do the same,” said Tracie Howell, account manager for Be the Match.

“A former player whose dad, unfortunately, passed away to leukemia so Will Howard worked really hard on this project just trying to bring people in, get people to sign up for our registry that way we can possibly save a life and maybe change someone’s life around,” said Sterling Lockett, k-state football player.

Howell said by texting KSU wildcats to 61474 you can receive a kit to be a donor.

