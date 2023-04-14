K-State assistant professor to receive $1.2 million in funding for research

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Assistant Professor Chuancheng Duan will receive $1.2 million in funding for his research projects focusing on methane emissions.

Kansas State University announced the grant funding is from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. His two projects were both announced by the DOE as part of a $47 million initiative to advance technologies that monitor, measure, and mitigate methane emissions across the U.S. natural gas supply chain.

Kansas State University said Duan will lead the $1 million project, “Highly Replicable and Integrated System for Mitigating Methane Emissions from Natural Gas-fired Lean-Burn Engines (NG-FLBEs),” which aims to develop and manufacture a low-cost integrated system for eliminating methane emissions from natural gas engines. He will collaborate with three faculty members from the University of Oklahoma on the project.

Duan and his team aim to build a device called a ceramic thermo-electrochemical membrane reactor, which can convert natural gas to hydrogen and carbon dioxide while separating hydrogen from the carbon dioxide stream. The produced hydrogen will be subsequently blended with natural gas to improve the combustion in natural gas engines and overall efficiency.

In addition to this project, Duan will work on the two-year project called “Intelligent, Universal, Low-Cost Emissions Reduction Retrofit Kit for Industrial Engines,” alongside colleagues from the University of Oklahoma and other industry partners, securing $200,000 of the nearly $1 million in total funding for the project.

Kansas State University indicated the second project focuses on developing and field deploying an intelligent, universal, low-cost emissions reduction kit that would enhance efficiency in a variety of industrial engines being used in the oil and gas industry. Duan’s portion of the project will focus on developing and testing the methane monitoring sensors, which will be integrated into the kit.

“This smart retrofit kit is able to significantly reduce methane slip from different engine types and reduce their operational costs and fuel consumption and enhance their stability and efficiency,” Duan said. “The successful development of the proposed smart technology will be a breakthrough step toward the widespread reduction of methane from natural gas engines, and the team plans to collaborate with our industrial partners to fully commercialize the technology due to its market impact and needs.”

Kansas State University said the technology produced through both projects can be added to various new and old industrial engines without any specific limitations, and it will be designed to be relatively quick to install with wide applications.

Kansas State University noted Duan is currently directing the Materials Research Lab for Sustainable Energy at K-State with goals to address critical energy and environmental issues. In early 2023, Duan was selected to receive another $500,000 grant to develop a novel method for co-generating liquid chemicals and electricity from natural gas. This project shares the same overall goal of his latest DOE grants to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

