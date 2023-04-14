K-9 traffic stop leads to pursuit and arrest

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 29 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man has been arrested after he fled a traffic stop and initiated a pursuit through multiple counties.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit attempted to initiate a traffic stop on April 13 near milepost 163 on I-35 Highway for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop, and the pursuit began.

The pursuit traveled mainly through rural areas of Coffey and into Anderson County. The vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect drove down a dead-end road. The driver then eluded law enforcement on foot before being located.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Garnett Police Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol.

The suspect, Terrence J. Wade, 42, of Shawnee, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Flee or attempting to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving
  • Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; use of a deadly weapon
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Jackson County, MO warrant
  • Shawnee County, KS probation violation felony warrant

