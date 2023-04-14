Junction City Animal Shelter set to receive $14,000 grant from Petco Love

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Animal Shelter is set to receive a $14,000 grant investment from the national nonprofit Petco Love.

Junction City Animal Shelter announced Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Junction City Animal Shelter is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“Petco Love has been amazing to our shelter and continues to allow us to help our community and our pets we care for each year. We are THRILLED to be able to celebrate this grant with our staff and the community,” said Vanessa Gray, Director of Junction City Animal Shelter.

Junction City Animal Shelter is an animal welfare organization that works hard to place homeless, neglected, and underserved pets in Geary County. Since 1972, Junction City Animal Shelter has remained no kill for more than eight years, started a Trap, Neuter, Release program in all three cities within the county, created a fund for underprivileged pet owners to be utilized within Geary County, offered two low-cost vaccine clinics each year, and many more programs that help the community and the pets within it.

For more information about Junction City Animal Shelter, visit the website. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove.org.

