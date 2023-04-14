Highland Park HS coach recognized for leadership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local high school head basketball coach received recognition for his outstanding leadership on the court.

The Highland Park Scots have a new champion, and this time it’s not the players. Robert Brown, the Highland Park girls basketball head coach, was named the Meadowlark Conference Coach of the Year for the 2022–23 season. Boshner Whitaker, athletic director, said no one is more deserving than Brown.

“He’s a great male role model for kids who need that in their lives,” said Whitaker.

Brown, who has been coaching the women’s basketball team for two years, was recognized for his exceptional leadership on the court. Friday morning, Brown was joined alongside students, teachers, and family to receive this recognition. Brown said he is just giving back to the community that once gave back to him.

“When I was this age,” said Brown. When I was this young, someone did it for me. I grew up on this side of town. Being able to have those people in my life and get me to where I got to, going to play college basketball and being able to come back to coach high school basketball I just had to put myself in position to do it for someone else.”

The girl’s basketball team was unrecognizable this year with their outstanding performance that took them all the way to the state championship, just two years after having a winless season. For Brown, it’s more than just being a coach; he said it’s about being there for them when they need him the most.

“I just want to keep getting our school on the map,” said Brown. “And keep getting better and better, getting the negative attention away from Highland Park. Show them we can do good things over there, getting girls into college and getting them scholarships.”

