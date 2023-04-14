Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on abortion, gun education

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment Day Center about her proposals for cutting taxes, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed two bills Friday passed by the Kansas Legislature.

Gov. Kelly announced vetoes for House Bills 2313 and 2304.

House Bill 2313 requires health care providers present at an attempted abortion to give the surviving fetus care regardless of the circumstance it was delivered. Kelly called the bill misleading, unnecessary, and an attempt to come between doctors and their patients.

“This bill is misleading and unnecessary. Federal law already protects newborns, and the procedure being described in this bill does not exist in Kansas in the era of modern medicine. The intent of this bill is to interfere in medical decisions that should remain between doctors and their patients. Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2313.”

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins called Kelly’s decision radical and inhumane.

“I’m saddened to see that with this veto of the Born Alive Infant Protection Act that the Governor has chosen to abandon the dignity of life by allowing for the ending of an infant’s life even once it’s outside the womb. This veto gives abortionists free reign to walk away as a living, breathing baby dies. This is not only radical, but also inhumane and I am confident House Republicans will make every effort during veto session to protect all living, breathing infants in our state regardless of the conditions surrounding their birth.”

Senate President Ty Masterson echoed similar views in his statement.

“Opposing such basic protections is not pro-choice. It is a barbaric and extreme position and hard to fathom. Kansans should rest assured the Senate will act swiftly to protect these most vulnerable children by moving to override her veto when we return.”

Kelly says House Bill 2304, a law implementing an NRA gun safety program into K-12 schools, is an attempt to insert partisan politics into children’s education.

“Kansas law makes it clear that it is the role of local school boards and the State Board of Education to establish curriculum and educational standards for our students. This bill is yet again an act of legislative overreach, an attempt to override our locally elected leaders and insert partisan politics into our children’s education. Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2304.”

Rep. Hawkins called the veto of HB 2304 political, accusing the governor of weighing politics over safety.

“It’s clear that with the veto of the Eddie Eagle GunSafe fire-arm safety bill, Governor Kelly cares more about scoring political points simply talking about gun safety rather than taking action to actually increase the safety of our children around firearms. With over 30 years of experience in schools and communities, Eddie Eagle’s GunSafe program teaches kids the simple phrase “Stop! Don’t Touch. Run Away. Tell a grown-up.” and would give Kansas schools a framework for teaching gun safety. House Republicans are committed to ensuring the commonsense tools of the Eagle GunSafe program are available to teach kids about firearm safety.”

Sen. Masterson said Gov. Kelly’s vetoes, including for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, indicate she isn’t working with the other side of the aisle.

“It was only a few months ago that we were all subject to relentless campaign ads of the governor walking down the middle of the road. Instead, the governor has opted to abandon all semblance of moderation and side with the most extreme elements in her party. The result is that our veto session will now be quite busy.”

Gov. Kelly also signed four bills into law:

  • HB 2290 - Authorizes the affiliation of Northwest Kansas Technical College and North Central Kansas Technical College with Fort Hays State University.
  • HB 2395 - Continues the existence of certain exceptions to the disclosure of public records under the Kansas Open Records Act.
  • HB 2087 - Directs political parties to have procedures for the selection of presidential electors, bringing the state into compliance with the federal Electoral County Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act.
  • House Substitute for SB 208 – Clarifies provisions relating to the Governmental Ethics Commission’s authority to investigate and enforce the Campaign Finance Act and limitations on the receipt and expenditure of contributions.

