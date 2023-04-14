Geary County searches for missing 2-year-old

A 2-year-old went missing in Geary County on Friday and officials need help to find the child.
A 2-year-old went missing in Geary County on Friday and officials need help to find the child.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2-year-old went missing in Geary County on Friday and officials need help to find the child.

Geary County issued a critical alert about missing 2-year-old Julian Lewis.

Geary County shared the following description and details about the 2-year-old:

  • White male juvenile
  • Approximately 2.5 ft 40 lbs
  • Blue eyes and blonde hair
  • Known to be wearing a black long sleeve shirt, diaper, and no shoes.

Geary County said Lewis was last seen in the area of the bluffs located at 1810 Caroline Ave. at approximately 3 p.m. in an unknown direction of travel from the residence.

If found, call Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 or by calling 911.

