Friday forecast: Warm again today, much cooler this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the warm and windy conditions again today with a major cool down this weekend. This is from a storm system and cold front that will bring a risk for severe weather especially this evening but showers and non-severe t-storms that could continue through Saturday night.

Taking Action:

Severe weather is highest this evening (6pm-11pm) especially along and west of HWY 75. Have at least 2 ways to receive warnings (app on phone, weather radio, StormCall, watching live TV and monitoring the warnings that could be scrolling on the screen).

As a colder air moves in through the day tomorrow, steady/falling temperatures are more for most areas especially along and south of the turnpike so don’t be surprised by a mild morning, it won’t be as warm in the afternoon.

Rain Saturday and Saturday night won’t be as heavy or as widespread as what it will be tonight but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some areas that do have rain. Consider a Plan B if you have outdoor events or activities and be ready to alter plans but it’s still possible several areas are dry by the afternoon.

It’s still a week away but models are indicating some colder air moving in NEXT Friday into Friday night which has the potential for temperatures to get down near the freezing mark. Last year, the last time it got down to 32° or colder was April 19 and it was April 22 in 2021.



We get to enjoy one more warm and windy day before a cold front brings a big cool down this weekend. There will be more clouds today which would lead to a slightly cooler day for some areas. After a cool down this weekend, it does warm back up next week, although not as warm as this week and several chances for rain and storms.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 43 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Storms develop out toward central KS around 5-7pm and quickly progress eastward through the evening. Most spots may have rain by 11pm. Scattered showers/storms continue all night with the severe weather threat diminishing after midnight. Lows could range from mid 40s in north-central KS but still remain near 60° along and south of the turnpike. Winds S/E 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Scattered showers with a few non-severe t-storms continuing all day. Temperatures will warm in the low 50s in north-central KS which areas along and south of the turnpike will drop from the low 60s in the morning to 50s in the afternoon. Winds N/NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Spotty showers are still possible in some areas Saturday night but expect it to be dry by Sunday. Other than a few morning clouds it’ll be sunny. Highs will be more in the low-mid 60s with wind gusts 40-45 mph.

A break from the strong winds Monday with gusts up to 20 mph so this will be the nicest day of the week next week with highs back around 70°. It does get warmer the rest of the week but stronger winds and rain and storms chances exist. Some uncertainty on exact details including timing of the rain chances so keep checking back for updates.

Hail/wind threat with storms 6pm-11pm. Highest chance of getting the largest hail (2") and up to 70 mph wind gust will be out toward central KS as storms initially develop (SPC/WIBW)

