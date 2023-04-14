EPA reports nearly 75 percent progress on Washington Co. oil cleanup

MILL CREEK, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal regulators report quite the progress cleaning up the Mill Creek oil spill.

The Environmental Protection Agency described splitting the creek into 216, 110-foot operational sections in an update earlier this month.

They’ve since inspected and cleared 158 of those areas. They’ve also treated just over 30 million gallons of water. That leaves only 7 million gallons of water and 58 operational areas to be cleared. You can follow the effort on the EPA Response Map. TC Energy also posts updates on their own dashboard.

The December leak that saw 12,000 barrels of oil spill into the Washington County creek, just about 10 miles south of the Nebraska border.

