Dunkin’ shares butter pecan swirl on permanent menu

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ is honoring National Pecan Day on Friday, April 14 by announcing the return of Butter Pecan Swirl to Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin’ announced the Butter Pecan Swirl will be a permanent addition to the menu starting April 26. This long-time favorite flavor features notes of butter-roasted pecan and sweet cream. Starting April 26, guests can add the Butter Pecan Swirl to hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew, frozen coffee, or frozen chocolate.

Dunkin’ said since its initial launch in 2013, the Butter Pecan Swirl has become an elusive limited-time treat that has charmed Dunkin’ fans for a short period of time every year. As Dunkin’s second most sought-after flavor, only outshined by the Pumpkin powerhouse, Butter Pecan has inspired devoted fans to petition and passionately plead on social media for it to become a permanent menu item.

Dunkin’ said that’s not all - while guests enjoy classics like Butter Pecan Iced Coffee again, there is more pecan news coming from Dunkin’ later this month. Stay tuned for extra surprises in store to delight Dunkin’ guests.

