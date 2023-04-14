Commissioners approve district maps, parking lot bid, and more

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved multiple matters at Thursday’s meeting, including repairs to the election office parking lot, a request from the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the district maps.

Commissioners approved a bid submitted by Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc., to repair the Shawnee Co. Election Office parking lot and improve the drainage flume for $55,938.93.

The cost for this repair project will be funded through the building roof and parking lot fund.

Commissioners have also approved a request from the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections to purchase two SUVs from the Kansas Highway Patrol Fleet program.

The request states that each vehicle has less than 50,000 miles left on the odometer and has the remainder of a five-year, 100,000-mile factory-extended powertrain warranty. Meaning the total cost to purchase the two vehicles was $58,700.

The 2023 capital outlay funds will cover the price of the two vehicles.

The board also approved the newest maps for Shawnee Co. Commission Districts.

Here are what the district lines look like before and after the proposed changes.

