Chiefs re-sign wide receiver to two-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson is signing a two-year deal worth $6 million, $1.4 million guaranteed, to stay with the Chiefs, according to his agent JL Sports.

Watson played all 17 regular season games in the 2022 season, finishing with 15 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned five punts for an average of 7.8 yards/return.

After playing a the University of Pennsylvania, Watson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Tampa, including their Super Bowl win in 2020. In 2021, Watson underwent knee surgery and was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Watson joined the Chiefs for the 2022 season after signing a one-year deal on Feb. 4, 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Canadian woman competing in specialty dog show in Topeka searching for runaway dog
Canadian woman competing in specialty dog show in Topeka searching for runaway dog
Skye Joe Covers Up
Overnight attack leads to woman’s hospitalization, man’s arrest
Crews were responding to a crash early Thursday along Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia Road...
One injured in crash early Thursday on I-70 just west of Topeka
Quentin Allen
Topeka man behind Leavenworth bars following road rage investigation

Latest News

Kansas Track and Field head coach Stanley Redwine holding World Athletics Heritage Plaque at...
Kansas Relays kicked off 100th anniversary celebration
Chris Bogenhagen is named as the Interim Athletic Director at Junction City High School on...
Junction City High School names beloved coach as Interim Athletic Director
A beer vendor figures out the price for a baseball fan during a baseball game between the...
With faster-paced games, Royals extend beer sale availability at concession stands
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win...
Patrick Mahomes named one of TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2023′