Chiefs re-sign wide receiver to two-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson is signing a two-year deal worth $6 million, $1.4 million guaranteed, to stay with the Chiefs, according to his agent JL Sports.

Watson played all 17 regular season games in the 2022 season, finishing with 15 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned five punts for an average of 7.8 yards/return.

After playing a the University of Pennsylvania, Watson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Tampa, including their Super Bowl win in 2020. In 2021, Watson underwent knee surgery and was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Watson joined the Chiefs for the 2022 season after signing a one-year deal on Feb. 4, 2022.

