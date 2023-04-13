Woman seriously injured after 3-vehicle collision in highway construction zone

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was taken away on a medical flight with serious injuries following a 3-vehicle rear-end collision in a construction zone on a Southeast Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 394.2 on U.S. 400 - about 7 miles west of Parsons - with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Saturn Vue driven by Jackie L. Stewart, 41, of Cherryvale, and a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Trinity L. Schlegel, 17, of Neodesha, were both stopped for a sign flagger in the U.S. Highway 400 construction zone.

KHP noted that a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Dustin D. Searles, 50, of Cherryvale, had been headed east on the highway. He plowed into the rear of Stewart’s car which caused her to rear-end Shelgel’s.

Officials said Stewart was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin via Med Flight with suspected serious injuries. Her passenger, Vincent A. Stewart, 15, of Cherryvale, escaped the crash without injury.

Meanwhile, KHP indicated that Searles, Schlegel and her passenger, Makinzy M. Steeves, 21, of Neodesha, all escaped the crash without injury.

Officials noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

