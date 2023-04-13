Wednesday’s Child - Jaydyn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week has an eye to the sky! His name is Jaydyn and he’s 12-years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he has high hopes for finding his own forever family.

Paper June in Topeka’s NOTO district is a place to read, create and play, and that’s where we meet 12-year-old Jaydyn. This 6th grader isn’t a huge fan of artsy activities – and the same goes for school. It’s not high on his list.

“It’s okay for the most part. PE, like a whole bunch of other stuff probably my favorite, but some of the classes not really good.”

After school, Jaydyn is a typical kid Who plays typical games.

“I just probably go home and play video games. Favorite is probably Fortnite or Call of Duty. Play outside and play basketball, soccer and sometimes I play football.”

If Jaydyn could paint the future, he’d be above it all and flying a plane.

“A pilot anyway, only a commercial airplane pilot. I’ve just been interested in flying jets and planes since I was like 6. It’s so cool, so you get to be on one all the time.”

But before he can achieve new heights, he needs some things to happen on the ground. First and foremost. He needs to be adopted by a family who will provide his basic needs, and more.

“Caring. One that could support me like in school and supply all my needs for school and other stuff. [I’d be] good, buy them things for Mother’s Day Christmas, whole bunch of other things just like a good family.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

