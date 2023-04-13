Washburn students organize trans rights rally in front of Kansas Statehouse

The group was organized by a group of Washburn students to call on lawmakers to recognize the...
The group was organized by a group of Washburn students to call on lawmakers to recognize the impact they are having on transgender youth in Kansas.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent activity in the Kansas Legislature brought a small protest to the steps of the Statehouse this afternoon.

The group was organized by a group of Washburn students to call on lawmakers to recognize the impact they are having on transgender youth in Kansas. They say they just want those kids to know they are cared about.

“It is so extremely important to me that kids, especially, feel safe, loved and valid in a society where they’re forced to grow up too soon and can’t be their most authentic selves,” Organizer and social welfare student Bridget King explained.

Before adjourning last week, the Kansas Legislature passed multiple bills regarding transgender people in Kansas.

