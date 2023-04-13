VIDA Soup Supper with the Mayor supports Latin American community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can enjoy a soup supper with a special message next week.

The “VIDA” organization is hosting the event. Executive Director Consti Garay and board president Bryn Aytes visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about it.

VIDA’s ministry was formed in 2006, with a goal of welcoming Latin American immigrants and treating them with kindness. Their mission is to provide free classes in English, citizenship, nutrition and computers to the Latin American immigrant community of Topeka.

Soup with the Mayor will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Second Presbyterian Church, 210 NW Menninger Rd. People may enjoy traditional Latin American soups, tortillas and more. A $20 donation is suggested.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla will speak at the event about what the city is doing to support its Latin American residents.

