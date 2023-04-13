Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has welcomed a new African Lion to its pride, a male, as one of its females started to sprout a mane following the 2021 passing of the pride’s last male.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old African Lion, has arrived in the Capital City. He comes to Topeka from the Denver Zoo and his arrival marks a time of growth for the zoo.

Officials said Tatu’s move is based on the Species Survival Plan recommendations. As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Zoo is committed to participating in sustainability efforts.

In the wild, the Zoo indicated that lion prides usually include one dominant male, several lionesses and their offspring. Young male lions often live solitarily or in bachelor groups as they are kicked out of the pride when they reach adolescence. The Zoo is currently home to two geriatric lionesses - Zuri and Asante. Due to the age difference staff are unsure if Tatu will share the same space as the females or be kept by himself.

“Several AZA zoos manage different groups of the same animal,” said Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “We have done it ourselves with tigers. When it comes to Tatu’s integration, we will carefully be monitoring behavioral cues from all three cats, as well as following advice from the Species Survival Plan to make sure we are doing what is best for the animals.”

Zoo officials said they are confident that with careful observation and management, tatu will be able to thrive as an important member of the pride. His arrival is also a chance for the Zoo to participate in valuable research related to Zuri.

“Back in 2021, Zuri began growing a mane, following the passing of our other male,” continued Simpson. “This is an extremely rare occurrence, with only a couple of documented cases across the world. We’re curious to see how Zuri’s body responds to Tatu, and whether or not we see another shift in the hormones that prompted the growth of her mane.”

According to the Zoo, Tatu’s arrival is a significant step in its ongoing efforts to support conservation and raise awareness about the threats facing African Lions. With less than 20,000 left in the wild, African Lions are classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Officials noted that Tatu will go through the quarantine process inside the habitat located in Camp Cowabunga - meaning there is a chance visitors will see him in the near future. The Zoo has invited the public to see Tatu and the other animals in its care.

