Topeka officials find wanted man following attempt to outrun law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After attempting to outrun law enforcement, officials in Topeka have found a man wanted for multiple crimes.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officers saw a driver commit a traffic violation in the area of SE 31st and Girard St. and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

However, officials said the driver, later identified as Anthony G. Hester, 31, of Topeka, sped away.

Later that day, TPD said officers saw the same vehicle in the 3300 block of Girard and found Hester, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Hester was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement

Interference with law enforcement

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Reckless Driving

Speeding

Operating a vehicle without a valid license

Driving on the left side of the roadway

The Shawnee Co. booking record also indicates that Hester is behind bars for possession of stolen property as well as a probation violation. He remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond for one instance and a $15,000 bond for the other. He has two separate court dates set, one for 1 p.m. on April 20 for his probation violation and the other for 1 p.m. on June 29 for the other violations.

