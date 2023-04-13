Topeka Chapter of The Links, Inc. plans event celebrating diversity through storytelling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of April’s Celebrate Diversity Month, the Topeka Chapter of The Links, Inc. is hosting a Celebrate Black Diversity Weekend.

The highlight is a visit from award-winning author Dr. Rita Woods to share conversation and storytelling. She joined Linessa Frazier of The Links in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Dr. Woods described her work as reimaging history with a bit of fantasy and magic, through an African-American lens. She said she hopes readers will have their interest sparked into learning the stories behind her stories.

Dr. Woods visit begins with a writers workshop from 7 to 10 p.m. April 14 at ArtsConnect, 909 N. Kansas Ave. It will be moderated by playwright Darren Canady.

Events continue Saturday, April 15 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library. A 9 a.m. Unity Breakfast starts the day, with remarks from State Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, and an invocation by State Rep. Tobias Schlingensiepen. People must register for the breakfast by 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13 by calling 785-608-8229.

The breakfast is followed by storytelling and conversation from 10 a.m. to Noon with Woods and Canady. Noon to 1:30 p.m. will be a book signing reception and jazz music.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.